EUGENE, Ore. — Back in December of 2019, Sharon Eigner, currently 54, agreed to meet and sell heroin to Eugene Police Department's Street Crime Unit officers. According to EPD, she requested the meeting to occur at 1160 Oak Street, First Christian Church, where she was a volunteer. Eigner was found to be in possession of individually packaged amounts of heroin with customer name labels on them. From there, officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for her residence and located additional evidence of narcotics delivery, shipping marijuana out of state and further evidence showing her association with a group of drug dealers.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO