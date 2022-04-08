ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Seafood restaurant opens in Cornelius after $1M-plus renovation

By Charlotte Business Journal
 4 days ago
The Waterman Cornelius (Melissa Key)

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Waterman is now dishing up its take on fresh, casual seafood in Cornelius.

The neighborhood seafood joint welcomed its first diners today. It’s the second location for that concept, following a restaurant in South End.

It cost north of $1 million to transform that 4,160-square-foot space — previously home to Cowboy restaurant — at 9615 Bailey Road. It is neighbors with 131 Main.

“This will tell the story of whether there’s room to grow again,” says Paul Manly.

He and Andrew Chapman are founders and owners of The Waterman, by High Tide Hospitality. Longtime Charlotte restaurateurs Dennis Thompson and Frank Scibelli also have invested in that venture.

Read more and check out photos here.

