Gaston County, NC

North Carolina golf resort to ‘pause’ plans for new hotel

By Charlotte Business Journal
 4 days ago
Rendering of the Lodge at Pinehurst.

Pinehurst Resort will “pause” its plans for a new hotel that was scheduled to be completed in advance of the U.S. Open in 2024, said a spokesperson for the resort.

The spokesperson did not offer details about when development plans would resume or why they were paused, saying “for a variety of reasons, that timeline is no longer feasible” to complete construction before the major tournament set to be played at Pinehurst No. 2 in two years.

“We plan to reassess the overall project as we determine next steps,” the spokesperson added.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

