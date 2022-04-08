North Carolina golf resort to ‘pause’ plans for new hotel

Rendering of the Lodge at Pinehurst. (VILLAGE OF PINEHURST)

Pinehurst Resort will “pause” its plans for a new hotel that was scheduled to be completed in advance of the U.S. Open in 2024, said a spokesperson for the resort.

The spokesperson did not offer details about when development plans would resume or why they were paused, saying “for a variety of reasons, that timeline is no longer feasible” to complete construction before the major tournament set to be played at Pinehurst No. 2 in two years.

“We plan to reassess the overall project as we determine next steps,” the spokesperson added.

