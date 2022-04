NORTH LEWISBURG – The annual Triad Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 11 at The Lodge at Brush Lake (8371 Brush Lake Road, Woodstock). Savory, salty, and sweet appetizers and snacks will be served starting at 2 p.m. The event will last until 5 p.m., with lots of social time, but also annual scholarships awarded and door prizes. The classes of 2022, 1997 and 1972, as well as the oldest lady and gentleman graduates present, will be honored.

