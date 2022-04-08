ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man sentenced to life, shot man in mouth for ‘blown kiss’

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bokvi_0f2xXmJh00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison after he shot a man in his mouth for possibly blowing a kiss at a woman back in 2019.

Jamal Boyer was sentenced after an Escambia County jury found him guilty of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a firearm.

Police: Pensacola man charged in homeless man’s beating, murder

Boyer pulled out a .40 caliber gun and shot a man from the passenger side of a Black Nissan near Navy and Pace Boulverads. The man, who was a passenger in another car, was struck in the face.

The bullet traveled through the man’s teeth and tongue, lodging itself in the back of his throat, according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office. Boyer shot the man, who may have “blown a kiss” at Boyer’s friend.

The man survived, but the bullet had to be surgically removed at Baptist Hospital. At the time of the shooting, Boyer had been out of prison for less than six weeks, which made him a prison release reoffender.

Prison release reoffenders are typically given harsher sentences. Boyer was sentenced to life with the use of the 10-20-Life law. With this law, Boyer’s minimum sentence must be served. In his case, it is mandatory that he serve a life sentence. Boyer’s “life sentence must be served day-today as a mandatory sentence,” according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 9

Ain't that the truth
3d ago

if I read this article correctly he had only been out of prison 6 weeks or less provoked or not he knew the consequences of being just released from prison, not to mention the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony?? once again he knew the consequences.

Reply
7
Related
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Black Nissan#Navy#Baptist Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy