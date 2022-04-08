Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 08:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Douglas; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Douglas, Ozark and Wright. * WHEN...Until 930 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - This includes the following low water crossings Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, North Fork River at County Road 278, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524 and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience minor flooding include Mountain Grove, Ava, Mansfield, Norwood, Wasola, Brushyknob, Squires and Gentryville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0