Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected, shifting to the northwest by the afternoon. * WHERE...Cheyenne and Rawlins Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions associated with strong winds and blowing dust is expected, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property in addition to producing areas of blowing dust that could result in localized diminished visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift to the northwest between late morning and early afternoon near the Colorado border and during the mid to late afternoon across Kansas.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 01:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and portions of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...Late this morning through early evening. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest by the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Steele BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Steele County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow may reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less.
STEELE COUNTY, ND
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up 45-55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening for both the Blowing Dust Advisory and the Wind Advisory. * IMPACTS...Blowing dust will produce low visibilities, especially along Interstate 10 from Willcox to the New Mexico state line. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY, CENTRAL TO NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND EASTERN PLAINS BELOW ANY SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SIGNIFICANT SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Very strong to potentially damaging wind gusts to around 65 or 70 mph are then possible today along and east of the central mountain chain as well as over portions of northwest and west central NM. Elsewhere, wind gust near 50 mph will be likely. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to be concentrated along and east of the Middle Rio Grande Valley where relative humidity will be lowest. While temperatures will be cooler than normal Wednesday, extremely dry conditions with widespread and long duration single digit relative humidity values will be combined with strong wind speeds. This will yield critical fire weather conditions areawide below significant snowpack. Strong winds and low humidity values will persist on Thursday across northeast New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging between 8 and 15 percent below 8500 feet. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible through Tuesday morning.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Valley, Northern Phillips, Central and Southern Valley and Central and Southeast Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lucas, Marion, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Erie; Hancock; Huron; Lucas; Marion; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 05:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are traveling early this morning, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch out for children waiting for the school bus. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Wabash; Wells; Whitley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy dense for had developed over northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio mainly south of a line from Wauseon to Columbia City. Visibilities in this area will occasionally drop to a quarter of a mile or less early this morning.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Colfax, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Colfax; Madison FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ANTELOPE MADISON AND COLFAX COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch has been cancelled. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Madison and Colfax. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.2 feet, the picnic area at Stoney Bluff Landing becomes flooded. Access to the house at the end of Stoney Bluff Landing Road is limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 345 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Petroleum County. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
PETROLEUM COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph expected. * WHERE...Upper San Pedro River Valley, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties and Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with localized amounts approaching 20 inches in north facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible through Tuesday afternoon.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

