New Haven, CT

Quinnipiac Law student reacts to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Stephanie Simoni
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Law school students across the country watched Thursday as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history, now the first Black woman that will serve on the nation’s highest court.

One of those students was New Haven’s Fontaine Chambers. She has known she wanted to be an attorney since she was 11 years old.

She graduated from Wilbur Cross High School, went on to UConn and is now in her second year at Quinnipiac Law School.

Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

She said watching the vote brought pure excitement.

“I know that I don’t have to face some of the barriers that she did just because of the path that she has set forth for us,” Chambers said. “There’s a lot more work to be done within the legal profession, especially diversifying it, and I’m just happy to be a part of this experience and uplifting voices of Black law students and Black professionals in the legal profession.”

Chambers is planning to pursue employment law.

“It’s been just an amazing moment, a triumphant day, and I just can’t wait to see her officially seated on the court.”

TEXAS STATE
WTNH

WTNH

Community Policy