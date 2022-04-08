Former Chief Tyrann Mathieu gets attention from another NFL team

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The options seem to be heating up for former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The free agent safety had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles this week, according to Ian Rapoport . The NFL insider is also reporting the spot with the Eagles is a prime location for Mathieu to land.

It’s been a busy week for the former Chiefs star.

Mathieu also visited the New Orleans Saints facility during a trip to the city earlier this week.

The New Orleans native played for the LSU Tigers from 2010 to 2011 before being drafted by Arizona in 2013.

The veteran defensive back earned three Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections during his nine years in the league.

While it’s expected that Mathieu’s time in Kansas City is over, defensive end Frank Clark campaigned for his teammate to return to the team for another season.

