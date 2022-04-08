ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Attempting to Steal Box of Condoms Stabs Grocery Store Clerk, Flees

By Editor
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Paramedics tend to the security guard after Thursday’s attack. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police located a stabbing suspect in the Midway District Thursday, blocks from where he is accused of attacking a grocery store security guard.

The male suspect, according to OnScene.TV, was concealing a box of condoms inside his pants as he moved through the Ralphs on Sports Arena Boulevard.

When he allegedly attempted to leave the store with the item, at about 9 a.m., a male security guard tried to stop him.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim in the stomach and fled.

Given a description, San Diego police officers spotted a man matching it east of the store in the Rosecrans Plaza parking lot.

The suspect fled from the officers, but they caught up to him and arrested him. OnScene reported that he is a parolee.

The victim, who sat on a fire truck being interviewed by officers after the attack, was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Times of San Diego

