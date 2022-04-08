ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Husband of Thruway crash survivor shares wife’s story

By Anya Tucker
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWghz_0f2xUxO900

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The husband of one of the survivors of the I-90 deadly pileup spoke with NEWS10’s Anya Tucker about how his wife narrowly escaped death. Matt Clark also shared the Facebook Live video that his wife Amanda captured of the moments after the crash.

“I don’t know how I made it out of this alive. But I did. It’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever done,” Amanda said in the recording taken as she stood in the median of the Thruway near exit 25.

Second victim in Thruway fatal crash identified

“She called me up hysterical saying a tractor-trailer just plowed through a bunch of cars and almost killed her,” said Matt. “She said they were at a standstill for a different auto accident on I-90, and she said she was just waiting for traffic to start moving again. And she was checking her mirrors and just happened to see the truck coming. And she looked around and knew there was nothing she could do. Just brace for the impact.”

He said he tried desperately to drive to the scene but was unable due to the highway being closed for several hours.

Stefanik presses FBI for details of Schoharie limo crash

New York State Police said the Amazon Prime semitruck was driven by 53-year-old Larousse Desrosiers of Boston, who was traveling east when traffic began to slow. Police said he was unable to avoid the traffic and subsequently crashed into five passenger vehicles.

Desrosiers was not injured. However, two people died as a result of the crash . Several others, including Amanda, sustained injuries. She is now home from the hospital, but said she is bruised and very sore. Her badly damaged vehicle was towed from the scene.

Matt said he used to work as a truck driver, and he wants to know more about the driver’s condition at the time of the crash, asking, “Did he fall asleep? Was he not paying attention? Was he looking down at something? Was there a failure with the vehicle?”

Route 9 reopens in Schodack after serious crash

New York State Police said the driver of the semi was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, and impairment does not appear to be an issue. He has not been ticketed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Guilderland, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schoharie, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
City
Schodack, NY
Daily Mail

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart admits she once thought her 'dream' of having a family was 'unreachable' as she marks 19th anniversary of her 'miracle' rescue by paying tribute to her husband and three kids

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has marked the 19th anniversary of her rescue from her captors, saying it was a 'miracle' she was found nine months after being abducted from her family's home. The 34-year-old was famously taken from her bed at knifepoint when she was 14 years old and held...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Traffic Accident#Thruway#New York State Police
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Florida man pleads guilty to killing wife, putting body in trunk after she asked for divorce

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing his wife and putting her body in the trunk of his car after she asked for a divorce. The State Attorney's Office for Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida announced Gerard Stewart entered the plea March 29, for the death of his wife Julie Ann Stewart. He was reportedly previously convicted of tampering with evidence, but WJXT-TV reports a jury deadlocked on murder charges in February.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy