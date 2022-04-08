Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Hey Mayor, How about a Tennis Match?

SANDPOINT, Idaho (CBS2) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate and mayor of Sandpoint Shelby Rognstad is speaking out after being left off the Democratic primary ballot. In a statement, Rognstad writes "Today a Republican Secretary of State worked with a Republican Attorney general to illegally prevent a Democrat candidate from running for Governor, based on a technicality that has no basis in Idaho law. When I filed my candidacy on Friday, I declared as a Democrat on the filing form, which is exactly what the state law requires. Unfortunately, it’s not enough for Idaho Republicans to win almost every election, now they’re wanting to prevent elections from happening in the first place. I’m reviewing my options on how to fight this gross injustice that deprives Idaho voters of a choice on the primary ballot. ”

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 28 DAYS AGO