Angola, IN

Hasselman brothers team up at Trine University

By Elijah Collins
wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Finley Hasselman from Angola high school has...

www.wfft.com

22 WSBT

Glenn Defeats Adams 1-0 In NIC Pitchers' Duel

In a game where no one scored until the final inning, the Glenn Falcons pushed across a run in the seventh to decide a terrific NIC matchup 1-0 over South Bend Adams. The lone run of the game came courtesy of Nathan Marshman, whose RBI single in the seventh scored Brycen Hannah. Hannah reached on a walk, stole second, and then scored on Marshman's hit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Leo bests Bishop Dwenger 11-1 in softball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo softball improved to 2-0 on the season with a 11-1 victory in five innings over Bishop Dwenger at the ASH Centre on Monday. Lena Viggiano went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, including a 2-run double in the first inning, to pace the Lions. Mackenzie Arroyo gave up just one run […]
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Future Bellarmine Knight Pete Suder

On this episode, Charlie connects with Carmel High School's two-time IHSAA basketball state champion and future Bellarmine Knights guard Pete Suder. Suder lost one postseason game his entire prep career, and cemented himself as one of the finest all-around players in Carmel's prestigious program history. The 6-foot-4 guard reflects on the success of Greyhound's senior class, playing for decorated Carmel Head Coach Ryan Osborn, and why Bellarmine is the perfect fit. Will the Knights, who fully transition to NCAA D1 play this coming season season, be dancing next March? Thank you for listening and good luck to Pete Suder!
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Randy Kelley commits to Wabash College

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan senior Randy Kelley is heading to Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana to continue his basketball career. Kelley had an outstanding season for the Golden Arrows, becoming the school’s all time points leader. He also made back to back game winners in the playoffs as Sullivan enjoyed a deep run in […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WLFI.com

IHSAA announced sport classifications for 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The IHSAA has just announced new team sport classifications for the 2022-2023, and 2023-2024 seasons. Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Football, Volleyball, and Boys and Girls soccer were all the sports affected. Let's take a look at Boys Basketball first. Rensselaer Central is moving up to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone Extra Spring Special: April 11, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”. On “The Zone Extra Spring Special,” sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio for a wide-ranging conversation with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School junior commits to Penn State

Zionsville Community High School junior guard Logan Imes figured he had plenty of good scholarship options. “There wasn’t a bad school that offered me,” Imes said. “I liked all the schools. Virginia Tech and Wake Forest were cool. I like Butler. It just felt like Penn State was the place I wanted to be. I’d say they were the frontrunner the whole time.”
ZIONSVILLE, IN
The Exponent

4/10/22 Indiana 10, Purdue 3

Purdue (20-7, 2-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the bottom of the first inning, but Indiana (12-17, 2-3) came roaring back to score three in third and fourth innings to lead the Hoosiers to a 10-3 win in the first game of a double-header on Sunday afternoon. The Boilers outhit Indiana, 11-10, but left 10 players on base. Troy Wansing (2-1) got the loss by giving up 6 earned runs in 3 and 1/3 innings. Center fielder Curtis Washington Jr., DH CJ Valdez, second baseman, shortstop Evan Albrecht and third baseman Troy Viola all had 2 hits for the Boilers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Herald-Times

Letter: Parking change sought for IU women's games

Huge thanks to Coach Terri Moren and her wonderful team for an amazing season!. A recent H-T article titled "Tip of the iceberg: Excitement growing around Teri Moren and Indiana women's basketball" mentioned the hope among Indiana University athletics staff that the growing success of the program under coach Moren will bring more fans.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

