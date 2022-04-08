Hasselman brothers team up at Trine University

Purdue (20-7, 2-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the bottom of the first inning, but Indiana (12-17, 2-3) came roaring back to score three in third and fourth innings to lead the Hoosiers to a 10-3 win in the first game of a double-header on Sunday afternoon. The Boilers outhit Indiana, 11-10, but left 10 players on base. Troy Wansing (2-1) got the loss by giving up 6 earned runs in 3 and 1/3 innings. Center fielder Curtis Washington Jr., DH CJ Valdez, second baseman, shortstop Evan Albrecht and third baseman Troy Viola all had 2 hits for the Boilers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO