GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Midwest Conference leading Lawrence Vikings scored early and often in game one as they cruised to a 23-12 win over Illinois College. Jacob Charon continues to rake for the Vikings. Posting two more home runs on Sunday, and four RBIs in game one alone. Second baseman Taylor Freeman drove in four runs in game one as well with a homer against Illinois College.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO