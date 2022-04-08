ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Freeze Watch issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, De Soto, Lincoln, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Claiborne; De Soto; Lincoln; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster TORNADO WATCH 59 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HOMER, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, SPRINGHILL, STONEWALL, AND ZWOLLE.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, eastern Lincoln, Richmond, Edgefield, west central Aiken, southwestern Saluda and McCormick Counties through 215 PM EDT At 128 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Calhoun Falls to near Lincolnton to 6 miles southeast of Warrenton. Movement was east at 45 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Martinez, Belvedere, Edgefield, Hephzibah, McCormick, Harlem, Glendale, South Augusta, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Mistletoe State Park, Summerville and Augusta Mall. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 172 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 9. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Clay; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lowndes; Marion; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Winston TORNADO WATCH 61 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI SCOTT SIMPSON SMITH IN EAST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI CLARKE JASPER KEMPER LAUDERDALE NESHOBA NEWTON NOXUBEE WINSTON IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI CLAY LOWNDES OKTIBBEHA IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI JEFFERSON DAVIS LAWRENCE LINCOLN MARION IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI COVINGTON FORREST JONES LAMAR IN SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI FRANKLIN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BASSFIELD, BAY SPRINGS, BROOKHAVEN, BROOKSVILLE, BUDE, COLLINS, COLUMBIA, COLUMBUS, CONEHATTA, DE KALB, DECATUR, FOREST, HATTIESBURG, HEIDELBERG, LAUREL, LOUISVILLE, LUMBERTON, MACON, MAGEE, MEADVILLE, MENDENHALL, MERIDIAN, MONTICELLO, MORTON, MOUNT OLIVE, NEW HEBRON, NEWTON, PEARL RIVER, PHILADELPHIA, PRENTISS, PURVIS, QUITMAN, RALEIGH, ROXIE, SCOOBA, SHUBUTA, STARKVILLE, STONEWALL, TAYLORSVILLE, UNION, WEST HATTIESBURG, AND WEST POINT.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 012, 039, 055, 062, AND 067 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 001 and 012.Fire weather zones 039, 055, 062, and 067. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WILL PRODUCE CRITICAL FIRE DANGER SATURDAY .Gusty winds are expected to develop behind a dry frontal passage on Saturday. This combined with a dry air mass will create critical fire danger. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY NORTHEAST GEORGIA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart and Elbert. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity Saturday, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Lincoln; Ouachita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, southeast Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Grant. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring and Ouachita. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth and Rice Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the early morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become partially snow packed, slushy, slick and hazardous.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY AND NORTHWESTERN DEARBORN COUNTIES At 148 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Batesville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Batesville, Sunman, St. Leon, New Trenton, Penntown, Weisburg, Lawrenceville, Saint Peter, Interstate 74 at State Route 101 and New Alsace. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 150 and 165. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Lincoln, Mineral, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 08:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. Target Area: Lincoln; Mineral; Sanders The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID ...The Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning * WHAT...The avalanche danger will rise to HIGH today, Tuesday, March 15th. * WHERE...The Cabinet, Selkirk, and Purcell Mountains of Northwest Montana and Idaho Panhandle. * WHEN...In effect until 8 AM MDT tomorrow. * IMPACTS...Heavy snowfall and wind will create widespread areas of unstable snow at elevations above 5000 feet.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Midlands of South Carolina and Central Savannah River area. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Moore FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1045 AM EDT this morning for a portion of central North Carolina, including the following county, Moore. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Tensas; West Carroll FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * From 7 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA

