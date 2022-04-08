Freeze Watch issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY AND NORTHWESTERN DEARBORN COUNTIES At 148 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Batesville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Batesville, Sunman, St. Leon, New Trenton, Penntown, Weisburg, Lawrenceville, Saint Peter, Interstate 74 at State Route 101 and New Alsace. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 150 and 165. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN ・ 19 DAYS AGO