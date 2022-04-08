Opinion: Attorney General says capital gains tax is an ‘excise tax’ for I-1929 ballot title and summary despite court ruling it unconstitutional income tax

If you sell a property and your gains exceed any allowable exemptions, you will likely owe Federal capital gains taxes, at least. It’s true that California does not have their own special capital gains tax RATE, but that doesn’t mean you won’t pay state income TAXES on your gains. Your taxable gains will likely be added to your income and therefore taxed at regular state income taxes. Federal taxes for capital gains are 0%, 15% or 20%, depending on your income. Then there is a 3.8% Obamacare surcharge if your income is above certain limits. California state tax rates range from 1% to 13.3%, depending on your income. This means that the highest-income earners making over $1M annually could pay income taxes of up to 37.1% on their taxable capital gains.

