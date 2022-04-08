Opinion: Attorney General says capital gains tax is an ‘excise tax’ for I-1929 ballot title and summary despite court ruling it unconstitutional income tax
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center offers a refresher of what the Douglas County Superior Court judge said in his ruling. We can now add the Attorney General’s Office to the list of state officials apparently ignoring the Douglas County Superior Court ruling that unequivocally said the capital gains tax...www.clarkcountytoday.com
