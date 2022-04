Anything would be an improvement on yesterday’s weather. Even the damp, gray, foggy overcast of this morning. Ok, ok. Maybe it’s the potential of today’s forecast that makes it better. The fact that after a few hours, the sun will be returning and the temperatures will start warming. We’re headed to the low 60s – with some effort. We’re not seeing a ton of blue until the early to mid afternoon in many spots, so pack your patience.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO