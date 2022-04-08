Rain, rain go away

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HONESDALE, Pa. — As the rain came pouring down, sandbags and other tricks to stop it from leaking into homes and businesses came front and center. "We do prevention, so it doesn't go into the basement because we've had water in the basement. We put two barriers up and try our...

WLWT 5

First Rain, Then the Cold

CINCINNATI — Rain moves in this afternoon, some storms late this evening and overnight. Much colder and windy on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WALB 10

Weekend rain, storms and sunshine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe threat winding down across SGA Friday evening. Storms are weakening and moving away while rain is ending from west to east. That brings a brief lull before the next round of rain and a few thunderstorms arrive after midnight into early Saturday. Some storms may become strong-severe into Saturday afternoon especially in areas along and east of I-75. For some clouds and rain won’t clear out until Saturday evening.
ALBANY, GA
KAAL-TV

Rain and snow next week

From Monday through Wednesday, rain and snow chances are in the mix. Impacts are expected to get greater each day. Monday morning and early afternoon, we have chances for some light showers. Not everyone will get them, and those who do will see under a quarter of an inch of rain.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Rain on the way Monday evening

Warm and breezy to start the week. Highs will top out around 70° Monday. Rain chances go up after 5 p.m. in the metro which could mean wet weather for the evening drive. Rain becomes widespread tonight into Tuesday. There is a chance for slushy snow west of the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Rain expected tomorrow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light rain north. Low 36. Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain. High 45. Tomorrow Evening. Rain ends. Mid 40s. Today begins our warmer stretch of weather. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Light rainfall is expected this evening in higher elevations with temperatures falling to a low of 36. Tomorrow morning, mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing rainfall. Rain continues into the late evening, depending on the final direction of the front. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s until Tuesday night. It doesn't look to fall below freezing in most areas except the north country, so road conditions will remain wet into the night.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Rain most likely for Friday

We are going to be on the northern edge of a large storm that will move south of us across Illinois to Indiana to Ohio. We'll see a mix of rain and snow. Today...mostly rain. And mostly in the Lower Peninsula. The farther south you are the more likely you'll see rain. To the north, the rain will be scattered and lighter, and it could be mixed with snow. Highs will be 35 to 45 degrees around northern Michigan. Wind turns to the northeast 5-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
FraminghamSOURCE

Forecast Calls For Rain Saturday

NORTON – Don’t forget the umbrella Saturday. The National Weather Service is forecasting areas of fog before 10 a.m. and more fog after 11 a.m. Rain Saturday with a high of 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an...
NORTON, MA
KYTV

Serious warmth, then some rain

Ozark store that raises funds for domestic violence shelter set to open second location. A thrift store that supports a domestic violence shelter in Ozark is getting a second location in Springfield. Here's where it will be, and why the local non-profit is so excited for the future.
OZARK, MO
Newswatch 16

Growing strain to get volunteer firefighters

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — When it comes to fighting a fire, every second is crucial. Fewer first responders can mean more time putting it out. It's National Volunteer Month – but a fire department in Wyoming County says it's been trying to get more volunteers for years. From digging...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Eight displaced by fire in Frackville

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Eight people are out of their homes after a fire in Schuylkill County. The fire chief in Frackville says flames broke out at the double-block home on Railroad Street just before 10 Wednesday night. A state police fire marshall is looking for a cause. The Red...
FRACKVILLE, PA
CBS New York

Brush fire breaks out near Harlem River Drive

NEW YORK -- Firefighters responded to a brush fire Tuesday in Harlem. The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. near the 155th Street exit on the Harlem River Drive at Edgecombe Avenue.Chopper 2 was over the scene, as flames and black smoke filled the air. So far, there's no word on what caused the fire. Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newswatch 16

Fire displaces family in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A fire in Wilkes-Barre damaged a home and left a family without a place to live. Flames broke out at the place along Moyallen Street around noon in the city's Mayflower section. When crews got there, they found fire pouring out of the second story. Three...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
