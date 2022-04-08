Rain, rain go away

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light rain north. Low 36. Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain. High 45. Tomorrow Evening. Rain ends. Mid 40s. Today begins our warmer stretch of weather. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Light rainfall is expected this evening in higher elevations with temperatures falling to a low of 36. Tomorrow morning, mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing rainfall. Rain continues into the late evening, depending on the final direction of the front. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s until Tuesday night. It doesn't look to fall below freezing in most areas except the north country, so road conditions will remain wet into the night.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO