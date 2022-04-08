First Ladies of Disco to Deliver Nostalgic Evening of Soul, Club Hits on Retro Music Box Tour

Click here to read the full article.

The First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour is hitting the road this summer, bringing the glamour of Studio 54 and the thrill of sweaty nightclub dance floors to audiences across the United States with an evening of live music led by some of the biggest hitmakers of yesteryear.

Billed as an night jam-packed with hits from the Seventies through the Nineties spanning soul, pop, R&B and dance charts, the First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour is helmed by three groundbreaking female performers and songwriters from the disco era: Norma J. Wright (“Le Freak,” “Saturday”), Linda Clifford (“Runaway Love,” “Red Light”) and Martha Wash (“Gonna Make You Sweat,” “It’s Raining Men”). The show combines medleys, group numbers and solo performances backed by a live band.

Each stop of the tour will also feature a finale number featuring a variety of rotating special guests from the disco and club eras.

Tickets for the First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour can be found on the tour’s official website .

First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour Dates

May 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Myron’s at the Smith Center

June 30 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theatre

July 2 – Columbus, OH @ Lincoln Theatre

July 21 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

July 22 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

July 23 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

July 24 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theatre

September 1 – Denver, CO @ The Soiled Dove

September 3 – Arroyo Grande, CA @ Clark Center for the Performing Arts

September 5 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

September 8 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory

September 10 – Great Falls, MT @ Mansfield Theatre

October 29 – Houston, TX @ The Zilkha Theatre