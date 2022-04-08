ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida leaders ‘elated’ as Jackson confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court

By Jack Royer
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The historic confirmation vote of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is drawing praise from elected leaders in Tampa who call the moment a bright spot for Black women and girls.

“It just reminded me of when I was a little girl and the excitement I had of becoming a lawyer someday. And so all of that just kind of rose up in me and I’m just thinking about her and I hope that she is excited too,” said Representative Fentrice Driskell.

The Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson to the nation’s highest court. Three Republican senators voted with Democrats to support the nominee.

“As a black woman, I feel like I know what that’s like to work twice as hard and be twice as good and feel like you are measuring up to what the standard is. And then sometimes when you measure up, sometimes the rules get changed,” Driskell added.

The vote comes after days of contentious testimony in Senate confirmation hearings.

For Representative Dianne Hart, the confirmation is an inspiring moment.

“To be the first black woman, a woman much like myself, and I believe that our young girls will take a lot away from this that I can be anything I want,” she said.

Hart recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to join a rally in support of Judge Jackson during her confirmation hearings. She noted that the confirmation vote was presided over by the first Black female Vice President.

“Oh my God, what power in that room. I was just so happy for her. And for us! For not just black women, for all women. But especially black women and girls who sometimes don’t think that we can make that move,” she added.

Jackson will join the U.S. Supreme Court at the beginning of their next term later this year.

Comments / 23

Kelly Lane Everett
3d ago

If there ever was a token appointment to a federal position she has filled it. I do hope she recuses herself from affirmative action cases as well as opinions concerning child predators child abusers or domestic abusers.

Guest
4d ago

Not Florida leaders, Tampa (democrat) leaders. The majority of Florida’s people are totally against her.

Vincent Lupi
4d ago

Terrable choice the rep that voted for her need to be voted out

