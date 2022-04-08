Superman Video Game Imagined in Unreal Engine 5

According to a new GTA 6 rumor, the map of the next Grand Theft Auto game will span several different cities and regions, including both familiar and new locations. According to the rumor, players will return to both Vice City and Liberty City, the series' fictional take on Miami and New York City. The rumor also claims Carcer City is back, which is never featured in GTA, but it is referenced and it is the setting of Manhunt, a different Rockstar Games series. In the GTA universe, it's understood that Carcer City is a dangerous and decaying city that's in close proximity to Liberty City. It's largely understood to be a caricature of a Rust Belt city. Adding to this, the rumor also claims the series is going international, teasing that players will, at least at one point, be in Cuba, though what part specifically, isn't said. Beyond this, the rumor teases other locations but again, no specifics.

