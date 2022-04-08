ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Superman Video Game Imagined in Unreal Engine 5

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone has imagined what a Superman game could look like in Unreal Engine 5. Superman is a character that seems prime for a video game, but no developer has properly capitalized on that. Sure, he has appeared in the Injustice games and will be a villain in the upcoming Suicide Squad:...

comicbook.com

epicstream.com

New Witcher Game in Development Using Unreal Engine 5 Under CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red is back on a roll as they officially announced that a new game of The Witcher series is in development and the production will be making the switch from their REDengine to using Unreal Engine 5. While it would not bear the name as the fourth installment, it would be starting a whole new saga for the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Fans Shocked by New Infinity War Surprise

Marvel's Avengers on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is getting a special Infinity War surprise today, courtesy of the in-game marketplace and courtesy of Iron Man. Hardcore Marvel fans will need no introduction to Iron Man's Mark 50, also known as The Mark L. This is one of Iron Man's more iconic suits as it's adorned by Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War in the battle against Thanos. In official lore, this is one of the more advanced Iron Man suits, possessing functions and capabilities that previous suits did not offer. In Marvel's Avengers though, none of this is going to be realized. Rather, it will simply be a cosmetic design.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Kathyrn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Nehemiah Persoff, Twilight Zone and Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor, Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a character actor whose numerous television appearances included The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Wonder Woman, has passed away. Deadline brings word that Persoff died " at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California" on Tuesday, April 5, he was 102. Persoff's career began in bit-parts and uncredited roles, his first being in The Naked City but another of his earliest being the classic film On the Waterfront. His career would persist for seven decades, with a stable of appearances in film and on television from the late 1940s until the early 2000s when he retired from the profession.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Marin's Final Makeover to Life

One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought Marin Kitagawa's spiciest cosplay makeover to life! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series had made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule earlier this year, and while it might be wrapped up for now, it's hard to deny just how much of an impact the series made right out of the gate. Despite all of the larger blockbuster series taking up fans' attention over the course of the schedule, this series ended up becoming one of the major standouts when the Winter schedule came to an end.
COMICS
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Reportedly Held Emergency Meeting on Flash Star Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is best known for playing The Flash in the DCEU and will soon be seen reprising his role as Credence Barebone in the Wizarding World's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Unfortunately, Miller has had some legal troubles recently, and it's been reported by Rolling Stone that Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting about the actor's future with the company. Miller reportedly threatened to burn a couple in Hawaii last week, according to court documents surrounding their arrest. Stoyan Kojoukarov and his wife, Niegel Hayes, filed a temporary restraining order against Miller after alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom window and threatened to burn them.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel Cancels Fan-Favorite Series

Marvel's Eisner-winning Black Widow series is officially coming to an end. The news was revealed through a letter from editor Sarah Brunstad at the tail end of Black Widow #15, which was released on Wednesday, and was subsequently confirmed on the Substack newsletter for writer Kelly Thompson. The Black Widow series, which was written by Kelly Thompson with art from Elena Casagrande, colors from Jordie Bellaire, and lettering from Cory Petit, first launched in 2020 and quickly became a fan-favorite, particularly in the hype up to the release of Marvel's Black Widow movie. The series subsequently won the Best New Series award at the 2021 Eisners.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Appears in New Photo for Avengers: Quantum Encounter

There's a whole lot of exciting content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ to next month's long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the films and shows, there are also some Marvel-related vacation destinations. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but Epcot in Orlando will soon see the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. There's also some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. It was recently announced that some big Marvel stars will be featured in the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. A new photo features Rudd doing some work in costume for the attraction.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Creepiest Nomu Yet

My Hero Academia has revealed one its scariest Nomu yet with the cliffhanger for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off! The heated final battle between Koichi Haimawari's Crawler and the explosive Number Six has reached its climax. While the two of them had pushed each other beyond their limits thanks to how much their respective abilities had evolved in their fight, the newest chapter of the series has shaken things up by bringing in the official pro heroes into the situation as now the fight has reached a grand new level. But as fans already know about Number Six, he's far from giving up.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Removes Adult-Focused Movies Added by Mistake

Not so fast, Hot Shots: Disney+ has pulled a pair of 20th Century Studios movies after apparently adding them to the platform by mistake. Just days after Hot Shots! and Hot Shots! Part Deux unexpectedly became available to stream, the two 20th Century (formerly Fox) movies have disappeared from Disney+. (The Top Gun spoofs starring Charlie Sheen were not among the titles included on the streamer's monthly listing of new additions to the Disney+ library for April 2022.) Also erroneously announced as coming soon in the U.S. was Jet Li's Kiss of the Dragon, an R-rated Fox action-thriller that will stream on Disney+ in Canada on April 29.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Arrowverse May Have Just Introduced a Major DC Villain

In the near-decade since it has been on the air, The CW's Arrowverse of shows have introduced general audiences to a wide array of comic villains. That has especially been the case for the network's crossover events, which have brought characters from the various shows together to take on villains such as the Dominators, Doctor Destiny, The Anti-Monitor, and Despero. This month, the Arrowverse's characters make their way over to comics with Earth-Prime, a miniseries of comic one-shots that will culminate in a crossover issue. Kicking off the event is Batwoman — and one sequence of the story might have teased the heroes' next threat. Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Batwoman #1, from Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, Camrus Johnson, Clayton Henry, Michael Calero, Marcelo Maiolo, Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April's free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws. Compared to the standards of the subscription service set this year alone, this is a disappointing month. It's still light years beyond what Games With Gold is offering Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but coming off last month especially, many PS Plus subscribers can't help but feel underwhelmed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Far From Home's Jake Gyllenhaal Says Marvel Role Changed His Outlook on Acting

Jake Gyllenhaal has starred in many iconic movies throughout his career ranging from Donnie Darko to Brokeback Mountain, which earned him an Oscar nomination back in 2006. Currently, he's promoting his new movie Ambulance, which was helmed by Michael Bay and co-stars Watchmen star and Emmy-winner, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Of course, over the past couple of years, Gyllenhaal has become known best for his role as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal revealed that the Spidey flick changed his outlook on acting.
MOVIES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Multiple Cities

According to a new GTA 6 rumor, the map of the next Grand Theft Auto game will span several different cities and regions, including both familiar and new locations. According to the rumor, players will return to both Vice City and Liberty City, the series' fictional take on Miami and New York City. The rumor also claims Carcer City is back, which is never featured in GTA, but it is referenced and it is the setting of Manhunt, a different Rockstar Games series. In the GTA universe, it's understood that Carcer City is a dangerous and decaying city that's in close proximity to Liberty City. It's largely understood to be a caricature of a Rust Belt city. Adding to this, the rumor also claims the series is going international, teasing that players will, at least at one point, be in Cuba, though what part specifically, isn't said. Beyond this, the rumor teases other locations but again, no specifics.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Is GTA Online Coming to an End? New Rumor Divides Fans

A new rumor claims that GTA Online's final update -- or at least its final major update -- is coming this year right before GTA 6's marketing campaign kicks in. It's hard to imagine this given how much money GTA Online prints, but it's exactly the claim Grand Theft Auto leaker Matheusvictorbr recently made. According to the leaker, the current iteration of GTA Online will get its final DLC/major update sometime this year alongside the start of the GTA 6 marketing campaign, presumably to ensure Grand Theft Auto fans turn their attention to GTA 6. A few different reliable sources have claimed GTA 6 is going to be revealed this year, so this part of the rumor isn't very surprising. The part about GTA Online is new though.
VIDEO GAMES

