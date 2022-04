It's been about a week and a half since the 94th Academy Awards took place in Hollywood, and news about the infamous slap continues to pour in. Shortly before Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Since the incident, Smith has resigned as a member of the Academy, and more and more celebrities are weighing in on what happened. Last week, Pinkett Smith released a statement about the slap, writing, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," on Instagram. According to US Weekly, a source close to the Smiths claims Pinkett Smith isn't mad at her husband.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO