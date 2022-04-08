ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New jet fuel facility at ABIA to move forward as planned, city council votes

By CBS Austin Staff
CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has made a decision about building a controversial jet fuel storage facility at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and the plans will move forward as is. The new facility will house two 1.5-million-gallon fuel storage tanks and will be built on the edge...

cbsaustin.com

