Johnson City has a robust variety of recreational options for residents and visitors who want to get some fresh air, and those opportunities are continuing to grow. Tweetsie Trail: This 10-mile trail for walkers, runners and riders is a rails-to-trails project built along the former East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad right-of-way between Johnson City and Elizabethton. The railroad was known as the “Tweetsie.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 15 DAYS AGO