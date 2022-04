Perhaps one of the more understated closings during the height of pandemic was that of Scarborough Downs. Maine's largest racetrack shut down in November of 2020 after 70 years in operation. The racetrack, along with more than 500 acres of surrounding property, were sold with the promise of a large-scale development featuring residential and commercial space as well as opportunities for events. The development at The Downs is certainly underway, and now a signature event has been launched.

SCARBOROUGH, ME ・ 27 DAYS AGO