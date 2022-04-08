ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Cardiac arrest survivor meets first responders who saved him

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xsdF_0f2xNABb00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man who went into cardiac arrest earlier this year finally got the chance to meet the first responders who saved his life.

Kevin Strader was at his home when he went into cardiac arrest. His family tried to revive him and called a neighbor, who is also a nurse, to assist. That neighbor began compressions and kept them up until EMS and fire crews arrived.

The first responders were able to stabilize Strader and get him to the hospital, where he spent 45 days.

He is now taking the time to thank those who helped save his life, and encourage people to know the signs of a heart attack and how to help someone who may be going into cardiac arrest.

“To me, what’s important is that they know that their job really is very important, and that they see the fruits of their labor,” Strader said.

He also said that taking health seriously is crucial, and that knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death. Strader said that his wife and neighbor starting CPR early might be what saved him from brain damage.

The first responders present said that people shouldn’t be scared to get involved, as getting involved early might save a life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man arrested after scuffle over car repossession

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing charges after he got into a scuffle over his car being towed on Wednesday evening. North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Robertson Blvd in North Charleston around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Health
Central Illinois Proud

Ceremony honors first responders for saving 4-year-old

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning, Pekin first responders were recognized for the rescue of a four-year-old boy last month. On Feb. 28, police were called to Lake Arlann in Pekin for a report of the boy walking on the ice. As officers coordinated with dispatchers, the boy fell through.
PEKIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Cardiac Arrest#Ems#Cpr#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy