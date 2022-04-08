Elevated fire danger remains for most of Kansas

More wild fires reported Thursday across Kansas. The largest was burning along the Kansas/Oklahoma line south of the Meade State Park near Liberal.

Fire crews from multiple departments, including the Kansas Forrest Service and Air Tanker-95 worked to battle the blaze.

In Beaver County Oklahoma, another wild fire burned over 15,000 acres. Fires also were reported in Harper and Woodward Counties in Oklahoma, prompting some evacuations that have since been lifted.

Fire danger remains elevated for areas of southwestern and central Kansas heading into the weekend.