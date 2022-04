We've gotten plenty of signs it's nearly spring in Chicago this week, from the arrival of daylight savings time to the season's first stretch of truly balmy weather. But if you're looking for yet another harbinger of warmer days to come, we've got good news: The spring equinox edition of Chicagohenge is returning to light up the city's east-west streets beginning Sunday, March 20.

