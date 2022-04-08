ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence to appear as analysts on Apple TV’s ‘Friday Night Baseball’

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwOva_0f2xMhE500

Friday Night Baseball will debut on Apple TV+ this weekend with plenty of familiar names and faces including former ESPN personality Katie Nolan, who recently contributed to NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. Nolan will be joined in the booth by lead announcer Stephen Nelson along with sideline reporter Heidi Watney (best known for hosting Quick Pitch on MLB Network) and two-time World Series champ Hunter Pence, formerly of the San Francisco Giants. They’ll call the second game of Friday night’s doubleheader between the Angels and reigning AL champion Astros.

Game 1 will feature the Mets and Nationals in a battle of NL East rivals. Melanie Newman, who made history last fall by appearing on MLB’s first all-female broadcast, will handle play-by-play duties with Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports and former MLB outfielder Chris Young both on the call as analysts. Studio host Lauren Gardner will helm Apple’s pre and postgame coverage alongside a rotating team of analysts led by ex-big-leaguers Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd and Yonder Alonso.

In evolving with the times, MLB has fully embraced the streaming age with more games broadcast on digital platforms than ever before. NBC will begin streaming weekly Sunday morning games on Peacock, while the Yankees, in an unprecedented move that could change the broadcast landscape for years to come, will air 21 games exclusively on Amazon Prime this season. Though Apple TV+ usually requires a paid subscription ($4.99 a month), MLB games will be available free of charge for anyone with internet access. That applies to all devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
SPORTbible

Megan Rapinoe Threatens Legal Action Against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Over Logo

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been threatened with legal action by Megan Rapinoe after she found alleged similarities between TogetherXR’s branding and the new XFL logo. The 36-year-old USA international believes the new branding for XFL – the American Football League that Johnson recently bought from WWE chairman Vince McMahon – is too similar to TogetherXR's logo.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Says He’s “Breaking News” Tonight

As Alex Rodriguez prepares for his all-new ESPN “KayRod” cast, the three-time MVP took to his Twitter account to tease some “breaking news” coming tonight. Rodriguez took some video to show viewers his new digs at the Worldwide Leader, before setting the table for the debut of his show.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Watney
Person
Cliff Floyd
Person
Katie Nolan
Person
Hunter Pence
Person
Carlos Peña
Person
Yonder Alonso
PWMania

New Tag Team Signs With ROH And AEW

The Gates of Agony have reportedly signed to wrestle in AEW and ROH. The recent ROH Supercard of Honor XV event saw Toa Liona and Kaun debut as The Gates of Agony. They were introduced as the newest clients of Tully Blanchard, before they picked up an easy win over Cheeseburger and Eli Isom. Later in the show, Blanchard introduced Brian Cage as the third member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, as Cage defeated Ninja Mack. Blanchard will now manage, Kaun, Liona and Cage in ROH, and apparently AEW at times.
WWE
Chicago Tribune

Creativity will be key for Chicago White Sox as injuries grow. ‘Everybody’s an option,’ pitching coach Ethan Katz says.

Vince Velasquez made his major-league debut in Chicago. Pitching for the Houston Astros, Velasquez allowed three hits, struck out five and walked four in five scoreless innings against the White Sox on June 10, 2015. The right-hander, who signed a one-year deal with the Sox after the lockout, gets the start Tuesday in the home opener against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field. “It ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Network#Espn#Nbc#Quick Pitch#The San Francisco Giants#Angels#Astros#Yahoo Sports#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Apple
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy