Brookings County, SD

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brookings, Moody by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 20:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Garfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Garfield County. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected, shifting to the northwest by the afternoon. * WHERE...Cheyenne and Rawlins Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions associated with strong winds and blowing dust is expected, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property in addition to producing areas of blowing dust that could result in localized diminished visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift to the northwest between late morning and early afternoon near the Colorado border and during the mid to late afternoon across Kansas.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
County
Moody County, SD
County
Brookings County, SD
City
Brookings, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 23 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Dawson, Richland, Wibaux, Prairie and McCone Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Polk WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blizzard conditions remain possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 3 remain possible, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...West Polk County. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow may reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a sharp cutoff where precipitation may remain rain through this evening instead of snow greatly reducing the potential for impactful accumulations or blizzard conditions.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 10 inches at lower elevations, and 10 to 18 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible through Tuesday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with localized amounts approaching 20 inches in north facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible through Tuesday afternoon.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greene, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greene; Lawrence DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Greene and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Mercer DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mercer, Auglaize and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Roberts HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Hemphill, Lipscomb and Roberts Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt and Sheridan Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Daniels, Western Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Western Roosevelt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Daniels and Western Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002...003...004...013 014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...080...081 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027 028...029...041...042...080...081 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...For both days, the late morning through the early evening hours. * Winds...For today, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest by the afternoon. For Wednesday, northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...For today, as low as 10 to 15 percent. For Wednesday, as low as 13 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Foster, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Foster; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the James River Valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible this morning.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and portions of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY, CENTRAL TO NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND EASTERN PLAINS BELOW ANY SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SIGNIFICANT SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Very strong to potentially damaging wind gusts to around 65 or 70 mph are then possible today along and east of the central mountain chain as well as over portions of northwest and west central NM. Elsewhere, wind gust near 50 mph will be likely. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to be concentrated along and east of the Middle Rio Grande Valley where relative humidity will be lowest. While temperatures will be cooler than normal Wednesday, extremely dry conditions with widespread and long duration single digit relative humidity values will be combined with strong wind speeds. This will yield critical fire weather conditions areawide below significant snowpack. Strong winds and low humidity values will persist on Thursday across northeast New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands and Northeast Plains. Critical fire weather conditions are expected from mid morning through mid evening today and Wednesday, and again Thursday afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph today. West 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph Wednesday. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph on Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 10 to 15 percent today, and 4 to 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...Late this morning through early evening. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest by the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE

