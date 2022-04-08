Minnesota Legislature sends $1 million emergency bird flu funding to governor's desk

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined the growing list of Republican-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is considering ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years. The House voted on party lines to outlaw...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts.
Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
As humans continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, birds are suffering from an epidemic of their own: an avian flu outbreak. Though the current status of the avian flu is not as bad as it was back in 2015, it could get to that point, as it has already killed millions of birds.
A highly contagious and deadly avian influenza has been detected in an immense flock of egg-laying chickens in northwest Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Friday. The Buena Vista County flock has 5.3 million birds, said Chloe Carson, a spokesperson for the department. The virus was confirmed Thursday. It is the […]
Current snowpack readings are about one-third below average. – After California recorded its driest January and February in more than 100 years of records in the Sierra Nevada, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration announced this week that it is spending an additional $22.5 million to respond to the immediate drought emergency.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The bird flu has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota. The state Board of Animal Health says the poultry flocks are in Meeker and Mower counties. Samples collected from both flocks were tested on March 25 and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is one of 12 school districts losing out on millions of dollars in state funding that rewards school districts that did not impose mask mandates last fall. Legislators initially planned to penalize the districts but instead decided to exclude them from a program that...
The Iowa Supreme Court will consider former Rep. Abby Finkenauer's appeal against a Polk County judge's recent ruling that blocks her from the upcoming primary.Why it matters: The court's decision will be pivotal for the future of Finkenauer's campaign. She is considered the front-running Democratic challenger against Sen. Chuck Grassley. Catch up fast: A Polk County judge ruled late Sunday night that Finkenauer did not have the proper signatures needed to qualify for the June 7 Democratic primary, writes Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.Her place on the ballot was challenged by Republicans who argued that Finkenauer did not submit the necessary amount...
Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosRoughly one in 10 residents of Hennepin and Ramsey counties lived below the poverty level in 2020, per new census data. The five other counties in the Twin Cities' seven-county metro have poverty rates closer to 5%. Zoom out: The Hennepin and Ramsey rates — 10.2% and 13.4% respectively — are on par with the national average of 12.8%. As our interactive U.S. map shows, poverty during the pandemic was most concentrated in Appalachia, the South, Southwest and South Dakota. Zoom in: Mahnomen County had the state's highest share of residents in poverty (21%) and Carver County had the lowest (3.4%).The statewide average is 9.8%.
Employers would have to provide at least two hours of paid time off for federal elections, the NEPA Democrat said.
It was a big victory for President Joe Biden and supporters of gun safety rules, but it was also a kind of defeat: Americans can no longer legally buy or sell "ghost guns," firearms that have no serial numbers and can be acquired without a background check. But Biden did...
