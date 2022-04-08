ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

Racist behavior becomes a talking point at meeting of high school league's board

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent high-profile incidents of racially insensitive and offensive behavior at Minnesota schools became a major topic of...

Robert Maldon
3d ago

they shouldn't blame the students for racism they should blame their parents those were the ones that taught them to be that way

