Nine-time convicted felon sentenced for going to shooting range despite being prohibited from possessing guns, justice department says

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for possessing ammunition as a felon, the justice department said Thursday.

Judge William Conley also sentenced 42-year-old Timme Baker on Thursday to two years of supervised release after his prison term, according to a news release.

Baker, who is a nine-time convicted felon, went to an indoor shooting range in Deerfield in March 2021, rented a shooting lane, loaded a gun and fired multiple rounds despite being prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition, the release said. At the time, he was out on bail on unrelated charges of firearm possession and resisting an officer.

