Serious injuries reported in Galivants Ferry area crash, official says

Two people were hospitalized following a serious Sunday morning crash in Hudson County, authorities said. A 19-year-old Union City man and a 15-year-old girl were heading north on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen in a Honda Accord when the vehicle struck several cars parked between 18th and 26th streets and crashed into a telephone pole just after 8 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 DAYS AGO