EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Earth month, and now is the time to get your team registered for a major city clean up. The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up is back for its 14th year. In just two weeks, businesses, families and community members will take to the parks, streets and waterways of Eau Claire, to clean up trash, plant flowers and freshen up the city.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO