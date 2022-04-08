ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sheriff's deputies investigating fatal shooting in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SI9u4_0f2xJMv900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPBUE_0f2xJMv900
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 7 AM Edition) 02:07

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wi20D_0f2xJMv900
CBSLA

The shooting was first reported at around 5:50 p.m. on South Maie Avenue.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There was no suspect information immediately available as detectives investigated the scene for evidence and additional information.

Anyone with information about this incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 .

Comments / 10

Related
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspects in 2021 homicide arrested by San Bernardino police

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody. San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide. Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Los Angeles#Cbs News Los Angeles#Homicide Bureau
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed after altercation in Watts: LASD

A man was fatally stabbed in Watts Tuesday evening, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating the attack as a gang-related incident. Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Maie Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing, and they found a 45-year-old man lying unresponsive in a driveway, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Police Find 3 'Severely Decomposing Bodies' in California Home During Welfare Check

Police have discovered "three severely decomposing bodies" inside a California home, leading to questions of a possible murder-suicide. The Irvine Police Department came upon the bodies inside a home at 58 Riverboat in Irvine at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday while conducting a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release obtained by NBC Los Angeles and KTLA.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

One killed, one wounded following drive-by shooting in San Bernardino

San Bernardino Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in San Bernardino Wednesday evening. The shooting was first reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lugo and Ralston Avenues, and when authorities arrived on scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men died at a nearby hospital after being transported for medical treatment, while the other suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the leg.Investigators disclosed that the shooting was a drive-by shooting, and they were still looking for information on both suspects and the vehicle involved. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

79-year-old cited for hitting 12-year-old boy

A dispute between a boy on his bike and an elderly Santa Ana neighbor ended with the latter being cited for battery. "I was trying to get off the sidewalk and she started walking over to me all aggressively," said 12-year-old Jeffrey Vandervort. "I'm like 'Whoa what's going on.'" The confrontation between Vandervort and his 79-year-old neighbor, identified by police as Sarah Garcia, was captured on the boy's new GoPro which was strapped to his chest. Vandervort could be heard saying "Why did you just hit me?" before someone else said, "Want me to hit you again?""You know obviously after watching the video I was absolutely just furious," said Vandervort's mother Whitney Gregory. I immediately called the police after seeing the video."The Santa Ana Police Department cited Garcia for battery. She could not be reached for comment but police said she will be assigned a day to appear on the battery charge."Any type of assault whether it's on a child, whether it's on an adult," said Sgt. Maria Lopez. "It is serious. It's something we need to investigate and we take it seriously."
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest suspect in Montclair 7-Eleven robbery, pistol-whipping

A man has been arrested in connection to a violent robbery caught on surveillance camera that resulted in the clerk being pistol-whipped by a masked suspect in Montclair. Investigators were looking into whether it was the same person that robbed a Culver City convenience store last week. "I'm hoping they catch all the guys," said the clerk who was robbed while working at 7-Eleven. In a sarcastic Facebook post, the Montclair Police Department wrote: "Giovannie Ramirez (25, Fontana), who is on active parole, (shocking, we know!) was identified." Police said Ramirez is responsible for at least three other robberies in the Fontana area. He is currently being held without bail for violating felony parole. The victim who was pistol-whipped is now at home recovering with his family. 
MONTCLAIR, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
105K+
Followers
21K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy