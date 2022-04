AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – There are more than a dozen surveillance cameras inside the Peachwood Liquor store. Each one of those was rolling the night a masked man walked in and shot Hailemichael Hailemariam. “His daughter that we are so worried she can’t survive, she loved him so much and didn’t get enough time,” Kahsay Abraham said. (credit: CBS) Hailemichael was Abraham’s cousin, who he says was more like a brother to him growing up in Ethiopia together. “We grew up in the same village, went to high school together, Catholic school and boarding school,” he said. Hailemichael owned the store for the last eight...

AURORA, CO ・ 39 MINUTES AGO