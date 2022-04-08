ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

PREP ROUNDUP: Hutch Ezell, Mill Creek baseball win at Hillgrove

Cover picture for the articlePOWDER SPRINGS — Mill Creek's baseball team rolled to a 13-3 win at Hillgrove on Thursday. Hutch Ezell led the offense with four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Sahil Patel also had a home run, while Cole Mullins and Daniel Pierce also had multi-hit games. Patel was the...

