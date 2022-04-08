COMMUNITY DAY: HappyBottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Imagine having to decide whether to buy diapers for your child – or food for yourself, or whether to pay your utilities. That’s the heartbreaking reality for hundreds of families in our community. That’s...
SANDPOINT, Idaho – Do you want to hit the slopes and help a good cause at the same time? Head to Schweitzer. Friday is Community Day and lift tickets will cost only $20. Community Day is an annual fundraiser held to support local community services. This year, all proceeds will go to Bonner Partners in Care and Community Cancer Services.
During the pandemic, Catholic Charities has seen an increase in need from the community. You can help support their mission April 9 at the Celebration of Hope Gala. “You look at what people struggle with and you just realize how lucky you are, and being able to give back is really important,” said Ernie Straub.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The leader of Homeward Bound addressed concerns about a homeless day center -- the subject of numerous community complaints -- during a City of Asheville committee meeting Tuesday. For months, News 13 has reported about the issues surrounding AHOPE Day Center, located on North Ann...
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — April is National Donate Life Month, and a Minnesota farm family has a touching story about organ donation.
Last June, 42-year-old Eric Howard of Spring Valley fell off his semi-truck while loading corn and suffered a serious brain injury.
His 19-year-old son Luke performed CPR, but sadly, Eric later died at a Rochester hospital.
“He just taught the boys so much. He taught them work ethic, he taught them about helping others,” said Chris Howard, Eric’s wife.
Chris said her husband never said no to someone in need. But on June 19 of last year, it was Eric who...
For many, conservation may evoke a picture of setting aside natural spaces to ensure lands are protected. This idea is outdated and instead, we should think about conservation as a means to make access to lands more equitable. Historically, people who are able to recreate on these lands have been a privileged few. Now, our southern New Mexico community is redefining ideas of conservation, while examining how to make public lands places where all can feel welcome.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Kansas City-area restaurants and businesses could get more help if the U.S. Senate passes a new relief bill. Many restaurant owners said they need the money to keep the doors open. "We still have meatloaf and pot roast, which are two of our biggest...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A North Kansas City school teacher has turned the Parade of Hearts into a class assignment. Nashua Elementary School teacher Cassidy Muller's third-grade class project has a lot of big hearts. With 154 hearts all over the city for the Parade of Hearts, Muller's students...
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — TheSevenDays kindness event begins this week. It was started eight years ago after a hate crime took the lives of three people in Overland Park. Since then, Mindy Corporon who lost her father and son in the shootings is committed to seeing love overpower hate, and she said she believes it all starts with teaching kindness.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County assistant prosecutor who died from COVID-19 is being remembered with a scholarship in her name. Her family and alma mater hope her legacy will inspire future lawyers. From the start, JoEllen Engelbart had a heart for helping. “Even from the time we...
