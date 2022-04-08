Police: Man shot, killed in Moline Acres after domestic dispute

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in Moline Acres following a domestic altercation Thursday afternoon, according to St. Louis County police.

Officers found the wounded man in the 9700 block of Lanier Drive around 4:45 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

