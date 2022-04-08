ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Riders Rescued from Universal Studios Ride After Power Outage

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

Eleven people were rescued Thursday after becoming stuck on a ride that lost power at...

mynewsla.com

CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Firefighters Injured After Multiple Trucks Catch Fire At Oil Refinery In Barkeyville, Venango Co.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BARKEYVILLE (KDKA) — Two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Venango County. The fire broke out at Heath Oil, located along Rt. 8, near the Interstate 80 interchange. Fire officials tell KDKA that a vehicle pulling a tanker caught fire and spread to two trucks in the staging area of the refinery. (Photo Credit: Alexis Nicole) The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Brayden Rea says this is the third incident at this location in the past decade. Chief Rea also tells KDKA that some small explosions occurred. Officials say Rt. 8 is expected to be closed through approximately 9 a.m. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

