16-year-old Eldorado High School student arrested for sexually assaulting, attempting to kill teacher

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old student at Eldorado High School was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a teacher, Las Vegas Metro police said Friday.

Officers were called to the school around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an injured teacher, they said.

The investigation indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when the student entered to talk about his grades, police said. The student then became violent.

According to police, the student began punching the teacher, strangling her until she lost consciousness. Police said that after the attack, the student fled the classroom and was later found by another employee.

Sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team that a janitor found the teacher later in the afternoon.

Teachers at the school met with union representatives and school administrators Friday.

“If what happened yesterday does not enlighten the community as well as CCSD, I don’t know what else it’s going to take,” CCEA president Marie Neisess said. “Is it going to take someone dying at the hands of a student, whether it’s another student or a staff member? We have to have some immediate interventions to figure out what to do.”

The principal at Eldorado High School sent an email to parents about the incident.

As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. According to the email, a person of interest is in police custody at this time. Police responded to our school after receiving reports of an assault against a staff member after dismissal today. CCSD PD and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are currently investigating and a person of interest is in police custody. Because this is an active police investigation, we do not have additional details to share at this time. We will continue to provide updates as they are available. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Eldorado High School
    Police are investigating an assault of a faculty member at Eldorado High School. (Photo: KLAS)
    Police are investigating an assault of a faculty member at Eldorado High School. (Photo: KLAS)
    Police are investigating an assault of a faculty member at Eldorado High School. (Photo: KLAS)
    Police are investigating an assault of a faculty member at Eldorado High School. (Photo: KLAS)

The student was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent this statement to CCSD staff on Friday:

Dear CCSD Staff,

The safety of every Clark County School District (CCSD) student and employee is our top priority.

I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery.

As I have said previously, “Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Superintendent Jara

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Metro police at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

