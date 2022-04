As “Ozark” fans continue to wait for the second part of the Netflix show’s season 4, Laura Linney shares some details about the highly anticipated finale. During a recent zoom chat with showrunner Chris Mundy, Linney spoke about what she loves about “Ozark” season 4. “What I love that happens in this season is that families become sort of encapsulated within themselves. The Byrdes, the Navarros, the Langmores. And you get the sense of these three different cultures in these three different families dealing with similar issues. About survival and need and greed. And to see how they each deal with t separately, as family units, is really interesting.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO