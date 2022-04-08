ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

2 Tulsa Businesses Working To Recover After Fire Damage

By McKenzie Gladney
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woQnf_0f2xHKE700

FarmBar and BurnCo are working together to recover from a fire that shut both restaurants down two months ago. The building they share is still heavily damaged.

In the meantime, FarmBar is getting creative with new ways to stay in business. The co-owner at FarmBar said things have been moving slowly with clean up and repairs. During the wait, they'll have pop up dinners at a new location.

“We are coming back to 18th and Boston,” said Linda Ford. Linda Ford, the co-owner of FarmBar, said the recovery is taking a while.

"We have some folks who think well surely by now they’re already back and no, we’re not, but that’s not by our choice,” said Ford.

She said they're still dealing with the impact of the fire that forced them to shut down almost two months ago. "We’re just kind of stalled out right now on getting repairs done waiting for the debris from the BurnCo fire to be removed,” said Ford.

In the meantime, FarmBar is doing ' Italian Cafe Night' pop-up dinners at 5th and Denver in Downtown Tulsa. They've done three so far.

“We’re going to do another pop-up next Thursday. Probably continue at least once a week we’re hoping to add some additional nights as we find some additional staff to help us with that,” said Ford.

Ford said the pop-up dinners are different than what customers are used to --- but that's not stopping the community from making reservations.

“The night will generally fill up within probably four or five hours, said Ford.

She said she's grateful because that gives the staff more nights to work and encourages them as they anticipate reopening.

“More than anything, we’re very encouraged by the incredible support of the Tulsa Community," said Ford.

Ford said keep your eyes peeled for what's next for FarmBar. “Stay tuned. You never know what’s going to come out the FarmBar living kitchen team and we may have some news to share in a few weeks,” said Ford.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Firefighters Battle RV Fire

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of an RV fire near Charles Page Boulevard and South 61st West Avenue on Tuesday morning. Firefighters say that they do not believe anyone was living inside of the RV. According to officials, no injuries have been reported and the cause remains under...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Candle sparks fire in south Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. — A candle sparked a fire in an apartment unit in south Tulsa early Saturday. Tulsa firefighters responded to the Autumn Woods Apartments near 51st and South Lewis around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters said the fire started from a candle, damaging a small area of the apartment. When...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Tulsa#Boston#Ford
Click10.com

Waterfront mansion suffers extensive damage after fire breaks out

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ferocious orange flames whirled through an already charred wooden attic frame and flames vented through the barrel tile roofline of an 8,000 square foot, 3-story waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale’s Rio Vista neighborhood. One neighbor told Local 10 News that she had never seen...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KTUL

Metro by T-Mobile in east Tulsa burglarized again, 1 arrested

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police responded to a burglary at the Metro by T-Mobile store in east Tulsa overnight. It happened around 3 a.m. on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial, and it isn't the first time this particular store has been targeted, police say. According to officers, the burglary...
TULSA, OK
cbs17

3 units damaged after fire at Cary apartment complex

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Cary apartment units were damaged when a fire broke out Monday evening, officials said. The fire was reported around 7:10 p.m. at 2200 Appledown Drive, which is an apartment complex off Northeast Maynard Road near Reedy Creek Road. One apartment was damaged by the...
CARY, NC
News Channel Nebraska

Osceola diner damaged in fire

OSCEOLA, Neb.-- An eastern Nebraska diner is damaged after a fire. Osceola Fire and Rescue says crews were called Monday morning to Andrea's Family Diner with initial reports of the building engulfed in flames. The fire was controlled within minutes and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal was called to investigate...
OSCEOLA, NE
WBKO

Local businesses recovering from tornado damage

The proposed downtown entertainment district is still in the works. Mayor Cooper responds to Titans' proposal for new stadium. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that the city is not in the stadium business. Glasgow Robbery Arrest. Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT. One man faces charges in...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
News On 6

Tulsa Man Recovering From Brain Injury Sustained During Ski Accident

A Tulsa man involved in a freak ski accident a few weeks ago is still recovering in a Denver facility. Although he's getting better, it's been a slow process. His family credits the power of prayer and love from their community. Cody Forehand is almost ready to come home after...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy