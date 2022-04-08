2 Tulsa Businesses Working To Recover After Fire Damage

FarmBar and BurnCo are working together to recover from a fire that shut both restaurants down two months ago. The building they share is still heavily damaged.

In the meantime, FarmBar is getting creative with new ways to stay in business. The co-owner at FarmBar said things have been moving slowly with clean up and repairs. During the wait, they'll have pop up dinners at a new location.

“We are coming back to 18th and Boston,” said Linda Ford. Linda Ford, the co-owner of FarmBar, said the recovery is taking a while.

"We have some folks who think well surely by now they’re already back and no, we’re not, but that’s not by our choice,” said Ford.

She said they're still dealing with the impact of the fire that forced them to shut down almost two months ago. "We’re just kind of stalled out right now on getting repairs done waiting for the debris from the BurnCo fire to be removed,” said Ford.

In the meantime, FarmBar is doing ' Italian Cafe Night' pop-up dinners at 5th and Denver in Downtown Tulsa. They've done three so far.

“We’re going to do another pop-up next Thursday. Probably continue at least once a week we’re hoping to add some additional nights as we find some additional staff to help us with that,” said Ford.

Ford said the pop-up dinners are different than what customers are used to --- but that's not stopping the community from making reservations.

“The night will generally fill up within probably four or five hours, said Ford.

She said she's grateful because that gives the staff more nights to work and encourages them as they anticipate reopening.

“More than anything, we’re very encouraged by the incredible support of the Tulsa Community," said Ford.

Ford said keep your eyes peeled for what's next for FarmBar. “Stay tuned. You never know what’s going to come out the FarmBar living kitchen team and we may have some news to share in a few weeks,” said Ford.