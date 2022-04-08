KLBK’s 2022 Severe Weather Special

LUBBOCK, Texas — Join the KLBK First Warning Weather Team as they talk about how severe storms develop, the different types of severe weather alerts, how to stay safe during severe weather, and how this severe weather season is looking compared to average.

In the 1st part of this year’s severe weather special, Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley breaks down why we typically see severe storms during the spring across the South Plains

In the 2nd part of this year’s severe weather special, Meteorologist Jack Maney explains the difference between a watch versus a warning, and also breaks down the different types of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings we can see across western Texas and eastern New Mexico.

In the 3rd part of this year’s severe weather special, Forecaster Emily Falkenberg lets us know about several different ways to receive severe weather alerts, in addition to guiding us into making our own severe weather safety plan.

In the 4th part of this year’s severe weather special, Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley lets us know how this severe weather season is shaping up for the KLBK viewing area.

This severe weather season, stick with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team. We are the team that is dedicated to keeping you, and those you care about most, safe through the storms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.