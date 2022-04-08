Softball: Bluffton holds off LCC for 1st win

Bluffton’s Lauren Bassitt fields a grounder during Thursday’s game against Lima Central Catholic at Bluffton. See more high school sports photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton softball team has struggled at the plate this spring, resulting in an 0-4 start.

However, in Thursday’s matchup against visiting Lima Central Catholic, Bluffton needed just four timely hits, as it held off LCC down the stretch for a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Bluffton improves to 1-4, while LCC slips to 0-5 on the young season.

Bluffton junior pitcher Hannah Davis kept the LCC hitters off-balance, en route to a four-hit, nine-strikeout performance. She did not walk a batter. Davis threw just 69 pitches in her complete-game effort (seven innings).

Davis did not give up her first hit of the game, until the fourth inning, when LCC pitcher Jaylen Roehm smashed the first pitch of the inning over the centerfield fence for a home run. Roehm also had a triple in the sixth, and ended the night 2 for 3 at the plate.

In the pitching circle for the Thunderbirds, Roehm was solid, scattering just four hits. The senior righthander struck out six and walked two batters on the night. She threw 100 pitches.

Bluffton head coach Jon Inniger praised Davis on her consistency in the pitching circle.

“She’s pitched well all year. … “She’s pitched about every inning for us,” Inniger said with a smile. “She worked really hard all summer on her pitching. She always does a good job. We just have to get our bats going. … That’s been our problem.”

Bluffton did all of its damage at the plate Thursday, in the first two innings. The Pirates scored two runs in the first, and then added one more in the second.

In the first frame, Sophie Bricker, the catcher, got on base with a well-placed bunt. Bricker (2 for 3 with a double) eventually advanced all the way to third, on a passed ball and then with a stolen base. Riley Busch followed with an RBI single.

Busch later scored on a sacrifice by third baseman Lauren Bassett, to put the Pirates up 2-0.

In the second, Bluffton added another run off a sacrifice bunt by Addi Businger. Businger’s bunt drove in Lauren Swartzlander, who started the inning by getting on base due to a throwing error.

The T-Birds finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth, when Roehm homered to deep centerfield.

LCC recorded its second and final run of the contest, in the sixth, when Roehm smashed a triple, and then later came in to score, thanks to another throwing error by Bluffton.

For the game, both teams committed three errors.

The Pirates left four runners on base, while LCC left three base runners stranded.

Inniger pointed to the lack of timely hitting as the main reason for his team’s slow start this spring.

“We had that problem last year, too,” Inniger said in reference to not being able to move runners around. “(Tonight) we had a runner on third with one out, and we could not score. We have to be able to get that runner in.”

Bluffton has just three seniors on this year’s roster, while it starts five sophomores.

Inniger feels like Thursday’s nonconference win over the T-Birds is just what his squad needed.

“I told them, ‘The first one (win) is the hardest to get. Now, we can just build on that’,” Inniger said. “We kind of did the same thing last year. … We started slow (last season) and as the year went on, we kept getting better and better. So, that’s what we’re hoping for this year.”

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.