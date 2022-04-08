ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

1 dead in Horry County crash involving 2 vehicles, pedestrian

By Kevin Accettulla, Kaitlyn Luna
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGzVq_0f2xFtBG00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Thursday night in an Horry County crash involving two vehicles, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:21 p.m. in the area of Fair Bluff Highway and and Broadwell Road, HCFR said.

The crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.

The pedestrian was standing in the road on Fair Bluff Highway when a vehicle struck a pedestrian and an unattended vehicle on the side of the road, according to troopers. The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

WBTW News13

Florence deputies search for man wanted in vehicle theft

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence county deputies are searching for a person of interest in a vehicle theft. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies say a vehicle was stolen from a convenience store on Pamplico Highway. Anyone who has any information on them man in the above photo is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s […]
FLORENCE, SC
