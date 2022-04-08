1 dead in Horry County crash involving 2 vehicles, pedestrian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Thursday night in an Horry County crash involving two vehicles, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:21 p.m. in the area of Fair Bluff Highway and and Broadwell Road, HCFR said.

The crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.

The pedestrian was standing in the road on Fair Bluff Highway when a vehicle struck a pedestrian and an unattended vehicle on the side of the road, according to troopers. The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

