ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Man in critical condition after chunk of ice strikes climber on head

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
KCBY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after a large piece of ice struck him on the...

kcby.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Parkite Mikayla Willis in critical condition after crash

Mikayla Willis, an 18-year old competitive skier, was severely injured in Montana at a free ride ski competition. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for medical expenses. Mikayla Willis lives in Park City and grew up part of the Wasatch ski community. She was competing in...
PARK CITY, UT
Post Register

26-year-old man reported in critical condition after chemical explosion at workplace

For the second time this year, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to two unrelated fires within minutes of each other. The first 9-1-1 call came in at 12:20 a.m. on March 17 at Northwest Cosmetic Lab, located at 200 Technology Drive. The reporting person told Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center that there was a fire resulting from a chemical product blowing up. Reportedly, one 26-year-old male was transported to to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition. All employees were directed to evacuate the building.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Provo, UT
Accidents
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climber#Rescue Team#Accident
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Shooting in Helena-West Helena leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. Helena-West Helena Police said officers responded to the 500 block of St. Jean at 9:24 a.m. They found Glenn “Trey” Poole, 23, lying in the street with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his chest. Poole, who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KCBY

Snowy slick roads cause Eugene rollover crash

EUGENE, Ore. - Snowy slick roads caused a rollover crash Monday morning that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 7:00 a.m. on Fox Hollow Road near the intersection with Christensen Road. Snow was falling at the time of the crash and roads were slick. Authorities say it...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
FOX8 News

Victim in critical condition after stabbing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 5:39 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North Greene Street when they were told about a stabbing. Arriving officers found one victim with injuries. The victim was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
El Paso News

9 killed, 2 to Lubbock in critical condition after USW van crash

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine people were killed, including six students from the University of the Southwest after a bus crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening, USW and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed. A bus carrying the university’s golf team crashed with a Dodge 2500 truck...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KTAR.com

Boy, 2, in extremely critical condition after drowning incident in Phoenix pool

PHOENIX – A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after a backyard pool drowning incident Monday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The boy was unconscious and wasn’t breathing when crews responded to the residence near 48th Street between Southern and Baseline roads, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Jersey Shore Online

Two In Critical Condition After Toms River House Fire

TOMS RIVER – Authorities are still investigating a major house fire that left two residents in critical condition yesterday evening. The blaze occurred Sunday night around 8:45 p.m. on Mount Everest Lane, where officers from the Toms River Township Police Department and Toms River Township Fire Department were dispatched.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy