Denver, CO

Rockies home opener to debut new food and drink

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Opening day for the Rockies is Friday, and there’s plenty to be optimistic about.

As the team held one last workout on Thursday afternoon, the team displayed some of the upgrades off the field.

Food and beverage will be the most notable, from the “Denver steak and cheese fries” to the “Elvis shake,” a blend of ice cream, peanut butter sauce, Cracker Jack and candied bacon.

Apple Pay will now be accepted in all retail and concession locations. Fans going to Friday’s game will also receive a free magnetic schedule.

