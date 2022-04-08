ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: 37-point triple-double

Siakam amassed 37 points (14-28 FG, 1-7 3PT, 8-10 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds...

Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pascal Siakam
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Status remains clouded

The Hawks have not issued an update on Collins' (finger, foot) status ahead of Wednesday's play-in matchup against the Hornets, but the forward told Chris Kirchner of The Athletic on Sunday that he's "still not sure" if he'll be available. While on the surface this seems like a fairly positive...
